Musikneuheiten: Oktober 2020

14. Oktober 2020 / / Bild: Clouds Hill

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Alle neuen Oktober-Songs in einer Playlist

KW 42

  • King Creosote – Susie Mullen [Domino]
  • Matija – alliseeisus [Clouds Hill]
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Our Song [Elektra Records]
  • MID CITY – Liar Liar [ForeverTomorrow]
  • Pale Honey – Some Time, Alone [Bolero Recordings]
  • Francos Pain – Remember To Play [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Denise Chaila – Down [Narolane]
  • TRAAMS – Intercontinental Radio Waves [FatCat Records]
  • Hannah’s Little Sister – Gum [Heist Or Hit]
  • Blanketman – Beach Body [PIAS Recordings]
  • CHAI – Donuts Mind If I Do [Sub Pop Records]
  • BRTHR – The Way It Is [Backseat]
  • Chuckamuck – אסקימו לימון (Eis am Stiel) [Staatsakt]
  • Palace Winter – Richard (Say Yes) (feat. Penny Police) [Tambourhinoceros]
  • Gotts Street Park – Everything (feat. Rosie Lowe) [Blue Flowers]
  • KOKO – So Nice To Meet You [MADE Records AS]

KW 41

  • Working Men’s Club – White Rooms and People [Heavenly Recordings]
  • Monta – All These Goods Are Gone [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Undecided Voters – Undecided Voters [Sub Pop]
  • Goat Girl – Sad Cowboy [Rough Trade]
  • Otzeki – Sweet Sunshine [Akira Records]
  • Wallows – Virtual Aerobics [Atlantic]
  • Working Men’s Club – Cook a Coffee [Heavenly Recordings]
  • Elephanz – L’histoire à l’envers [Universal Music Distribution Deal]
  • Buerak – Одиночество [Свет и Тени]
  • Lyric Jones – Show You How (Feat. VIC MENSA) [EMPIRE]
  • Scenic Route to Alaska – Polarized [Revolver Distribution Services]
  • JW Francis – Good Time Charlie [Sunday Best Recordings]
  • FOTOS – Das Verlangen [[PIAS] Recordings Germany]
  • Plants and Animals – Love That Boy [Rough Trade]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

