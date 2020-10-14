Musikneuheiten: Oktober 2020

/ Simon Kerber / Bild: Clouds Hill

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

KW 42

King Creosote – Susie Mullen [Domino ]

] Matija – alliseeisus [Clouds Hill ]

] Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Our Song [Elektra Records ]

] MID CITY – Liar Liar [ForeverTomorrow ]

] Pale Honey – Some Time, Alone [Bolero Recordings ]

] Francos Pain – Remember To Play [Eigenvertrieb]

Denise Chaila – Down [Narolane]

TRAAMS – Intercontinental Radio Waves [FatCat Records]

Hannah’s Little Sister – Gum [Heist Or Hit]

Blanketman – Beach Body [PIAS Recordings]

CHAI – Donuts Mind If I Do [Sub Pop Records]

BRTHR – The Way It Is [Backseat]

Chuckamuck – אסקימו לימון (Eis am Stiel) [Staatsakt]

Palace Winter – Richard (Say Yes) (feat. Penny Police) [Tambourhinoceros]

Gotts Street Park – Everything (feat. Rosie Lowe) [Blue Flowers]

KOKO – So Nice To Meet You [MADE Records AS]

KW 41

Working Men’s Club – White Rooms and People [Heavenly Recordings]

Monta – All These Goods Are Gone [Eigenvertrieb]

Undecided Voters – Undecided Voters [Sub Pop]

Goat Girl – Sad Cowboy [Rough Trade]

Otzeki – Sweet Sunshine [Akira Records]

Wallows – Virtual Aerobics [Atlantic]

Working Men’s Club – Cook a Coffee [Heavenly Recordings]

Elephanz – L’histoire à l’envers [Universal Music Distribution Deal]

Buerak – Одиночество [Свет и Тени]

Lyric Jones – Show You How (Feat. VIC MENSA) [EMPIRE]

Scenic Route to Alaska – Polarized [Revolver Distribution Services]

JW Francis – Good Time Charlie [Sunday Best Recordings]

FOTOS – Das Verlangen [[PIAS] Recordings Germany]

Plants and Animals – Love That Boy [Rough Trade]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).