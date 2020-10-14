Neu auf Rotation
Musikneuheiten: Oktober 2020
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 42
- King Creosote – Susie Mullen [Domino]
- Matija – alliseeisus [Clouds Hill]
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Our Song [Elektra Records]
- MID CITY – Liar Liar [ForeverTomorrow]
- Pale Honey – Some Time, Alone [Bolero Recordings]
- Francos Pain – Remember To Play [Eigenvertrieb]
- Denise Chaila – Down [Narolane]
- TRAAMS – Intercontinental Radio Waves [FatCat Records]
- Hannah’s Little Sister – Gum [Heist Or Hit]
- Blanketman – Beach Body [PIAS Recordings]
- CHAI – Donuts Mind If I Do [Sub Pop Records]
- BRTHR – The Way It Is [Backseat]
- Chuckamuck – אסקימו לימון (Eis am Stiel) [Staatsakt]
- Palace Winter – Richard (Say Yes) (feat. Penny Police) [Tambourhinoceros]
- Gotts Street Park – Everything (feat. Rosie Lowe) [Blue Flowers]
- KOKO – So Nice To Meet You [MADE Records AS]
KW 41
- Working Men’s Club – White Rooms and People [Heavenly Recordings]
- Monta – All These Goods Are Gone [Eigenvertrieb]
- Undecided Voters – Undecided Voters [Sub Pop]
- Goat Girl – Sad Cowboy [Rough Trade]
- Otzeki – Sweet Sunshine [Akira Records]
- Wallows – Virtual Aerobics [Atlantic]
- Working Men’s Club – Cook a Coffee [Heavenly Recordings]
- Elephanz – L’histoire à l’envers [Universal Music Distribution Deal]
- Buerak – Одиночество [Свет и Тени]
- Lyric Jones – Show You How (Feat. VIC MENSA) [EMPIRE]
- Scenic Route to Alaska – Polarized [Revolver Distribution Services]
- JW Francis – Good Time Charlie [Sunday Best Recordings]
- FOTOS – Das Verlangen [[PIAS] Recordings Germany]
- Plants and Animals – Love That Boy [Rough Trade]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).