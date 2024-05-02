Musikneuheiten Februar 2024

2. Mai 2024 /

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Unsere Songs für den Februar

KW 6

  • MAKAI – GOOD.NIGHT [Eigenvertrieb]
  • TORRES – Happy man’s shoes [Merge Records]
  • The Reload Club – Lighter than falling leaves [recordJet]
  • Anna Dorothea – my heart you can have it [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Camille Jansen – Take a Little off my Plate [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Ari Rivera – horny dog [Harcourt Paloma]
  • Felhur x Andro – Bleu Sang [Libertalia Music]
  • King of Nowhere – Are You Still Alive [Unday Records]
  • John Glacier, Eartheater – Money Shows [Young]
  • Paramore – Burning down the house [Fueled by Ramen]

KW 7

  • Brittany Howard – Prove it to you [ATO Records]
  • Alex Ivy – MJ [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Wotts – WANNABE [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Ty Segall – The Bell [Drag City]
  • Pond – Neon River [Spinning Top Music]

KW 9

  • Spider – an object of desire [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Kevin Holliday – Best Friend/Sweeeeet(Side A) [Dark Gray Records]
  • Allie X – John and Jonathan [TWIN MUSIC]
  • Allie X – Weird World [TWIN MUSIC]
  • Allie X – Off with her tits [TWIN MUSIC]
  • Last Dinner Party Nothing matters acoustic [Island Records]
  • Ellie Bleach – That’ll show em [Sad Club Records]
  • Group Hug – Laurel Canyon [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Kevin Holliday – What you’re looking for? [Dark Gray Records]
  • John Glacier – Emotions [Young]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich)

