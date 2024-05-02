Musikneuheiten Februar 2024
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 6
- MAKAI – GOOD.NIGHT [Eigenvertrieb]
- TORRES – Happy man’s shoes [Merge Records]
- The Reload Club – Lighter than falling leaves [recordJet]
- Anna Dorothea – my heart you can have it [Eigenvertrieb]
- Camille Jansen – Take a Little off my Plate [Eigenvertrieb]
- Ari Rivera – horny dog [Harcourt Paloma]
- Felhur x Andro – Bleu Sang [Libertalia Music]
- King of Nowhere – Are You Still Alive [Unday Records]
- John Glacier, Eartheater – Money Shows [Young]
- Paramore – Burning down the house [Fueled by Ramen]
KW 7
- Brittany Howard – Prove it to you [ATO Records]
- Alex Ivy – MJ [Eigenvertrieb]
- Wotts – WANNABE [Eigenvertrieb]
- Ty Segall – The Bell [Drag City]
- Pond – Neon River [Spinning Top Music]
KW 9
- Spider – an object of desire [Eigenvertrieb]
- Kevin Holliday – Best Friend/Sweeeeet(Side A) [Dark Gray Records]
- Allie X – John and Jonathan [TWIN MUSIC]
- Allie X – Weird World [TWIN MUSIC]
- Allie X – Off with her tits [TWIN MUSIC]
- Last Dinner Party Nothing matters acoustic [Island Records]
- Ellie Bleach – That’ll show em [Sad Club Records]
- Group Hug – Laurel Canyon [Eigenvertrieb]
- Kevin Holliday – What you’re looking for? [Dark Gray Records]
- John Glacier – Emotions [Young]