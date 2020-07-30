Musikneuheiten: August 2020

/ Simon Kerber

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

KW 31

Oliver Tree – 1993 (feat. Little Ricky ZR3) [Atlantic]

(feat. Little Ricky ZR3) [Atlantic] Fontaines D.C. – A Lucid Dream [Partisan]

[Partisan] illuminati hotties – frequent letdown [Big Scary Monsters]

[Big Scary Monsters] Leoniden – L.O.V.E. [IRRSINN Tonträger]

[IRRSINN Tonträger] Oddisee – The Cure [Outer Note Label LLC]

Fontaines D.C. – You Said [Partisan]

Kamaal Williams – Save Me [Black Focus]

J Lloyd – Life Is On The Lawn [JFC Worldwide]

Jimothy Lacoste – Getting Young [Eigenvertrieb]

Oliver Tree – Jokes On You! [Atlantic]

Terrace Martin – Freeze Tag (feat. Kamasi Washington & Phoelix) [Sounds of Crenshaw/EMPIRE]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).