Neu auf Rotation
Musikneuheiten: August 2020
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 31
- Oliver Tree – 1993 (feat. Little Ricky ZR3) [Atlantic]
- Fontaines D.C. – A Lucid Dream [Partisan]
- illuminati hotties – frequent letdown [Big Scary Monsters]
- Leoniden – L.O.V.E. [IRRSINN Tonträger]
- Oddisee – The Cure [Outer Note Label LLC]
- Fontaines D.C. – You Said [Partisan]
- Kamaal Williams – Save Me [Black Focus]
- J Lloyd – Life Is On The Lawn [JFC Worldwide]
- Jimothy Lacoste – Getting Young [Eigenvertrieb]
- Oliver Tree – Jokes On You! [Atlantic]
- Terrace Martin – Freeze Tag (feat. Kamasi Washington & Phoelix) [Sounds of Crenshaw/EMPIRE]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).