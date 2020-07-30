Neu auf Rotation

Musikneuheiten: August 2020

30. Juli 2020 /

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Unsere Playlist für den August

KW 31

  • Oliver Tree – 1993 (feat. Little Ricky ZR3) [Atlantic]
  • Fontaines D.C. – A Lucid Dream [Partisan]
  • illuminati hotties – frequent letdown [Big Scary Monsters]
  • Leoniden – L.O.V.E. [IRRSINN Tonträger]
  • Oddisee – The Cure [Outer Note Label LLC]
  • Fontaines D.C. – You Said [Partisan]
  • Kamaal Williams – Save Me [Black Focus]
  • J Lloyd – Life Is On The Lawn [JFC Worldwide]
  • Jimothy Lacoste – Getting Young [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Oliver Tree – Jokes On You! [Atlantic]
  • Terrace Martin – Freeze Tag (feat. Kamasi Washington & Phoelix) [Sounds of Crenshaw/EMPIRE]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

