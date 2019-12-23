Christmas Special feat. Marco Mori

/ Moritz Batscheider / Grafik: Gui Athayde

A Podcast by American musician Jordan Prince.

Having moved abroad four years ago, Prince has experienced all the standard ups and downs associated with the expat life, but on top of that he’s seen how different the music industry works overseas. Curious to learn other stories like his own, Prince interviews creative people from all around the world who are trying to make a living in their respective fields.

This Episode:

Jordan & Moe want to wish all of you a merry Christmas + an interview with a very special guest: Marco Mori. You might not have heard of him but you’ve seen his work on Social Media. Marco is one of the most successful 3D-Animators in the world, having worked with stars like Kanye West or GORILLAZ at age 27. you can find his art on Instagram and on his website

Know an Artsy Fartsy Immigrant we should feature? Hit us up: podcast@m945.de

