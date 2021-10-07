MUSIKNEUHEITEN: OKTOBER 2021

/ Johanna Scabell / Bild: Snack Shack Tracks

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Unsere Songs für den Oktober

KW 40

Deerhoof – Scarcity Is Manufactured [Joyful Noise Recordings]

Collector – Composer [Eigenvertrieb]

General Elektriks – Electric Pigeons (feat. Lateef The Truthspeaker) [3ème Bureau]

Angel Du$t – Truck Songs [Roadrunner]

illuminati hotties – Kickflip [Snack Shack Tracks]

The Alchemist – Miracle Baby ft. MAVI [ALC]

Injury Reserve – SS San Francisco (feat. Zelooperz) [Eigenvertrieb]

City Morgue – What’s My Name [Republic Records; Hikari-ULTRA, Inc.]

Wet Leg – Wet Dream [Domino Recording Company]

LANNDS – In The Garden [225 Records]

Pizdets I Meyk the Hevi Metāls – Pizdets I Meyk the Hevi Metāls [Eigenvertieb]

Idles – The Beachland Ballroom [Partisan]

Superdestroyer – The Afterlife is a Milisecond Perceived as an Eternity [Lonely Ghost Records]

illuminati hotties – Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism [Snack Shack Tracks]

Irreversible Entanglesments – Lágrimas Del Mar [Don Giovanni Records]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).