NEU AUF ROTATION
MUSIKNEUHEITEN: OKTOBER 2021
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 40
- Deerhoof – Scarcity Is Manufactured [Joyful Noise Recordings]
- Collector – Composer [Eigenvertrieb]
- General Elektriks – Electric Pigeons (feat. Lateef The Truthspeaker) [3ème Bureau]
- Angel Du$t – Truck Songs [Roadrunner]
- illuminati hotties – Kickflip [Snack Shack Tracks]
- The Alchemist – Miracle Baby ft. MAVI [ALC]
- Injury Reserve – SS San Francisco (feat. Zelooperz) [Eigenvertrieb]
- City Morgue – What’s My Name [Republic Records; Hikari-ULTRA, Inc.]
- Wet Leg – Wet Dream [Domino Recording Company]
- LANNDS – In The Garden [225 Records]
- Pizdets I Meyk the Hevi Metāls – Pizdets I Meyk the Hevi Metāls [Eigenvertieb]
- Idles – The Beachland Ballroom [Partisan]
- Superdestroyer – The Afterlife is a Milisecond Perceived as an Eternity [Lonely Ghost Records]
- illuminati hotties – Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism [Snack Shack Tracks]
- Irreversible Entanglesments – Lágrimas Del Mar [Don Giovanni Records]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).