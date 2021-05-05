NEU AUF ROTATION
Musikneuheiten: Mai 2021
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 18
- Alfa Mist – Mind The Gap (feat. Lex Amor) [Anti/Epitaph]
- BABii – DRiiFT [Gloo]
- Fifty Grand – The Sound Of Birds [Red Mirror Records]
- Ja, Panik – Gift [Bureau B]
- Low Island – What Do You Stand For [Emotional Interference]
- Alfa Mist – Run Outs [Anti/Epipath]
- Alfa Mist – Last Card (Bumper Cars) [Anti/Epipath]
- Monobody – Atala [Sooper Records]
- Current Joys – Money Making Machine [Secretly Canadian]
- Levin – Aura (feat. Jordan Hutchison) [Stink Studio Records]
- Miss Lead – Quit [Brixtune Records]
- Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle [Two Gentlemen]
- Sam Bekt – Justrynaseeitall [Eigenvertrieb]
- Phoebe Green – IDK [Chess Club Records]
- Black Midi – Slow (Loud) [Rough Trade]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).