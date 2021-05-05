Musikneuheiten: Mai 2021

/ Johanna Scabell / Bild: ANTI-Records

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

KW 18

Alfa Mist – Mind The Gap (feat. Lex Amor) [Anti/Epitaph]

BABii – DRiiFT [Gloo]

Fifty Grand – The Sound Of Birds [Red Mirror Records]

Ja, Panik – Gift [Bureau B]

Low Island – What Do You Stand For [Emotional Interference]

Alfa Mist – Run Outs [Anti/Epipath]

Alfa Mist – Last Card (Bumper Cars) [Anti/Epipath]

Monobody – Atala [Sooper Records]

Current Joys – Money Making Machine [Secretly Canadian]

Levin – Aura (feat. Jordan Hutchison) [Stink Studio Records]

Miss Lead – Quit [Brixtune Records]

Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle [Two Gentlemen]

Sam Bekt – Justrynaseeitall [Eigenvertrieb]

Phoebe Green – IDK [Chess Club Records]

Black Midi – Slow (Loud) [Rough Trade]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).