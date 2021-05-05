NEU AUF ROTATION

Musikneuheiten: Mai 2021

5. Mai 2021 / / Bild: ANTI-Records

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Unsere Songs für den Mai

KW 18

  • Alfa Mist – Mind The Gap (feat. Lex Amor) [Anti/Epitaph]
  • BABii – DRiiFT [Gloo]
  • Fifty Grand – The Sound Of Birds [Red Mirror Records]
  • Ja, Panik – Gift [Bureau B]
  • Low Island – What Do You Stand For [Emotional Interference]
  • Alfa Mist – Run Outs [Anti/Epipath]
  • Alfa Mist – Last Card (Bumper Cars) [Anti/Epipath]
  •  Monobody – Atala [Sooper Records]
  •  Current Joys – Money Making Machine [Secretly Canadian]
  • Levin – Aura (feat. Jordan Hutchison) [Stink Studio Records]
  • Miss Lead – Quit [Brixtune Records]
  •  Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle [Two Gentlemen]
  • Sam Bekt – Justrynaseeitall [Eigenvertrieb]
  •  Phoebe Green – IDK [Chess Club Records]
  • Black Midi – Slow (Loud) [Rough Trade]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

#Mai #Neuaufrotation #NeueMusik

