Neu auf Rotation
Musikneuheiten: März 2021
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 9
- Petey & Miya Folick – Haircut [Terrible Records]
- SOUL GLO – FL STYLE PERMZ [Epipath]
- Kero Kero Bonito – The Princess and the Clock [Polyvinyl]
- Black Country, New Road – Science Fair [Ninja Tune]
- Bachelor – Anything At All [Polyvinyl Records]
- Katy Kirby – Peppermint [Keeled Scales]
- Wolf Alice – The Last Man on Earth [Dirty Hit Ltd]
- Genesis Owusu – Gold Chains [Ourness]
- Naji – You (feat. Insightful) [Thousand Story]
- Luke Gomm – Red Flashing Lights [Taste of 96′]
- Alice Phoebe Lou – Dirty Mouth [Motor Music]
- Kaleo Sansa – Pay Mi in Cash [Loyal Records]
- Mister Goblin – The Elevator [Exploding in Sound Records]
- Glitterer – Indeed [Eigenvertrieb]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).