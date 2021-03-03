Neu auf Rotation

Musikneuheiten: März 2021

3. März 2021 / / Bild: Polyvinyl / AWAL Recordings

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

KW 9

  • Petey & Miya Folick – Haircut [Terrible Records]
  • SOUL GLO – FL STYLE PERMZ [Epipath]
  • Kero Kero Bonito – The Princess and the Clock [Polyvinyl]
  • Black Country, New Road – Science Fair [Ninja Tune]
  • Bachelor – Anything At All [Polyvinyl Records]
  • Katy Kirby – Peppermint [Keeled Scales]
  • Wolf Alice – The Last Man on Earth [Dirty Hit Ltd]
  • Genesis Owusu – Gold Chains [Ourness]
  • Naji – You (feat. Insightful) [Thousand Story]
  • Luke Gomm – Red Flashing Lights [Taste of 96′]
  • Alice Phoebe Lou – Dirty Mouth [Motor Music]
  • Kaleo Sansa – Pay Mi in Cash [Loyal Records]
  • Mister Goblin – The Elevator [Exploding in Sound Records]
  • Glitterer – Indeed [Eigenvertrieb]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

#Neu auf Rotation #neue musik

