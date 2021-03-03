Musikneuheiten: März 2021

/ Edis Ünek / Bild: Polyvinyl / AWAL Recordings

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

KW 9

Petey & Miya Folick – Haircut [Terrible Records]

SOUL GLO – FL STYLE PERMZ [Epipath]

Kero Kero Bonito – The Princess and the Clock [Polyvinyl]

Black Country, New Road – Science Fair [Ninja Tune]

Bachelor – Anything At All [Polyvinyl Records]

Katy Kirby – Peppermint [Keeled Scales]

Wolf Alice – The Last Man on Earth [Dirty Hit Ltd]

Genesis Owusu – Gold Chains [Ourness]

Naji – You (feat. Insightful) [Thousand Story]

Luke Gomm – Red Flashing Lights [Taste of 96′]

Alice Phoebe Lou – Dirty Mouth [Motor Music]

Kaleo Sansa – Pay Mi in Cash [Loyal Records]

Mister Goblin – The Elevator [Exploding in Sound Records]

Glitterer – Indeed [Eigenvertrieb]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).