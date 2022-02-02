NEU AUF ROTATION

Musikneuheiten: Februar 2022

2. Februar 2022 / / Bild: Modern Recordings

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Unsere Songs für den Februar

KW 05

  • Tara Nome Doyle – Snail I [Modern Recordings]
  • Naked Lungs – Database [Eigenvertrieb]
  • The Smile – The Smoke [XL Recordings]
  • LUEK & Marco Kleebauer – ad [Futuresfuture]
  • ada cakmakli – Good Question (feat. Benjamin Fernald) [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Tempers – Nightwalking [Dais Records]
  • Japanese Breakfast – Nobody Sees Me Like You Do [Atlantic Recording Corporation]
  • Tara Nome Doyle – Vermin [Modern Recordings]
  • Pom Poko – Enduro Corner [Bella Union]
  • Toro Y Moi – Postman [Dead Oceans]
  • Brimheim – can’t hate myself into a different shape [W.A.S. Entertainment]
  • Snake & Jet’s Amazing Bullit Band – Live at the BBC [Crunchy Frog]
  • Iceboy Violet – Are U Connected [2 B REAL]
  • GIOVANNI FROM KEPLER-22 – SEE, SIR? [The Dojo Club]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

