NEU AUF ROTATION
Musikneuheiten: Februar 2022
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 05
- Tara Nome Doyle – Snail I [Modern Recordings]
- Naked Lungs – Database [Eigenvertrieb]
- The Smile – The Smoke [XL Recordings]
- LUEK & Marco Kleebauer – ad [Futuresfuture]
- ada cakmakli – Good Question (feat. Benjamin Fernald) [Eigenvertrieb]
- Tempers – Nightwalking [Dais Records]
- Japanese Breakfast – Nobody Sees Me Like You Do [Atlantic Recording Corporation]
- Tara Nome Doyle – Vermin [Modern Recordings]
- Pom Poko – Enduro Corner [Bella Union]
- Toro Y Moi – Postman [Dead Oceans]
- Brimheim – can’t hate myself into a different shape [W.A.S. Entertainment]
- Snake & Jet’s Amazing Bullit Band – Live at the BBC [Crunchy Frog]
- Iceboy Violet – Are U Connected [2 B REAL]
- GIOVANNI FROM KEPLER-22 – SEE, SIR? [The Dojo Club]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).