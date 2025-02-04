Coping Through Music

/ M94.5 Praktikant:innen / Image Credits: Bon Enfant

“Bon Enfant” keeps rocking the stages of Europe with their new album. Their music explores the boundaries between indie rock and psychedelic pop. We interviewed them on the M94.5 Hörbar.



The Canadian band Bon Enfant was founded at the end of the last decade by Daphné Brissette and Guillaume Chiasson and was quickly joined by Etienne Côté (LUMIÈRE), Melissa Fortin and Alex Burger. Their first album “Bon Enfant” was immediately successful and spawned the single “Magie”, which was streamed over 1 million times on Spotify.

The quintet, which shines with its very own interpretation of rock music, got off to a really successful start immediately after its formation. Their debut album “Bon Enfant” was released in 2019 and was directly named the best French-language album of the year by Le Devoir and also received the award for the best rock album at GAMIQ. Their subsequent album “Diorama” was dedicated to disco, hard rock and glam rock. With its unusual approach and creativity “Bon Enfant” creates not only special music, but also deep-meaning music videos.

After an extensive world tour, which also took them to the Reeperbahn Festival in 2023, they have released their new album “Demande spéciale”, which translates to “special request”. This time the band delights with playful indie rock that really puts you in a feel-good mood. “Bon Enfant” puts a special meaning to people´s feelings and problems that surround us. “Demande spéciale” helps to cope with stress and shows the subtle human nature.

"'Demande Spéciale' is talking mostly about how to cope with everything that´s happening right now in the world… our way is creating music and listening to music"

Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of indie rock and psychedelic pop and listen to the new album “Demande Spéciale”. They’re currently touring Europe all through February.