AFI Backstage Stories #1

/ Moritz Batscheider / Grafik: Gui Athayde

A Podcast by American musician Jordan Prince.

Having moved abroad four years ago, Prince has experienced all the standard ups and downs associated with the expat life, but on top of that he’s seen how different the music industry works overseas. Curious to learn other stories like his own, Prince interviews creative people from all around the world who are trying to make a living in their respective fields.

This Episode:

In the first episode of Artsy Fartsy Immigrant’s new series “Backstage Stories,” Moe and Jordan dive deeper into their one-on-one experiences having grown up in different countries, as well as discuss their opinions on current events, music, politics, and everything Artsy Fartsy (and in this case „sportsy“).

Klicken Sie auf den unteren Button, um den Inhalt von open.spotify.com zu laden. Inhalt laden

Know an Artsy Fartsy Immigrant we should feature? Hit us up: podcast@m945.de

You can find all Episodes of Artsy Fartsy Immigrants here