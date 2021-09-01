Musikneuheiten: September 2021

/ Johanna Scabell / Bild: Hart Music

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

KW 35

Wednesday – Toothache [Orindal Records]

Frøkedal – Dreamer [Fysisk Format]

Twikipedia – trauma center [Eigenvertrieb]

Goat – Stonegoat [Rocket Recordings]

Eyedress – Spit On Your Grave [Hart Music]

Men I Trust – Sorbitol [Self released]

Wednesday – Twin Plagues [Orindal Records]

Wednesday – The Burned Down Dairy Queen [Orindal Records]

Indigo De Souza – Die/Cry [Saddle Creek]

Evann McIntosh – COCO PEBBLES [mom+pop]

Goat – Dreambuilding [Rocket Recordings]

Eyedress – Body Dismorphia [Hart Music]

James Blake – Life Is Not The Same [Republic Records]

Chubby and the Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts [Partisan Records]

Dev Lemons & Whose Rules – Guessing Games [Eigenvertrieb]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).