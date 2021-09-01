NEU AUF ROTATION
Musikneuheiten: September 2021
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 35
- Wednesday – Toothache [Orindal Records]
- Frøkedal – Dreamer [Fysisk Format]
- Twikipedia – trauma center [Eigenvertrieb]
- Goat – Stonegoat [Rocket Recordings]
- Eyedress – Spit On Your Grave [Hart Music]
- Men I Trust – Sorbitol [Self released]
- Wednesday – Twin Plagues [Orindal Records]
- Wednesday – The Burned Down Dairy Queen [Orindal Records]
- Indigo De Souza – Die/Cry [Saddle Creek]
- Evann McIntosh – COCO PEBBLES [mom+pop]
- Goat – Dreambuilding [Rocket Recordings]
- Eyedress – Body Dismorphia [Hart Music]
- James Blake – Life Is Not The Same [Republic Records]
- Chubby and the Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts [Partisan Records]
- Dev Lemons & Whose Rules – Guessing Games [Eigenvertrieb]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).