NEU AUF ROTATION

Musikneuheiten: September 2021

1. September 2021 / / Bild: Hart Music

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Klicken Sie auf den unteren Button, um den Inhalt von Spotify zu laden.

Inhalt laden

Unsere Songs für den September

KW 35

  • Wednesday – Toothache [Orindal Records]
  • Frøkedal – Dreamer [Fysisk Format]
  • Twikipedia – trauma center [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Goat – Stonegoat [Rocket Recordings]
  • Eyedress – Spit On Your Grave [Hart Music]
  • Men I Trust – Sorbitol [Self released]
  • Wednesday – Twin Plagues [Orindal Records]
  • Wednesday – The Burned Down Dairy Queen [Orindal Records]
  • Indigo De Souza – Die/Cry [Saddle Creek]
  • Evann McIntosh – COCO PEBBLES [mom+pop]
  • Goat – Dreambuilding [Rocket Recordings]
  • Eyedress – Body Dismorphia [Hart Music]
  • James Blake – Life Is Not The Same [Republic Records]
  • Chubby and the Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts [Partisan Records]
  • Dev Lemons & Whose Rules – Guessing Games [Eigenvertrieb]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

#Neuaufrotation #NeueMusik #September

Diese Themen könnten Dich auch interessieren:

NEU AUF ROTATION

Musikneuheiten: September 2021

Cloud Seeding

Gott existiert wirklich!