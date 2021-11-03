MUSIKNEUHEITEN: NOVEMBER 2021

/ Johanna Scabell / Bild: XL Recordings

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Klicken Sie auf den unteren Button, um den Inhalt von Spotify zu laden. Inhalt laden Unsere Songs für den November

KW 44

Yaeji & OHHYUK – Year to Year [XL Recordings]

Jorge Drexler – Tocarte (feat. C. Tangana) [Sony Music España]

SASAMI – Skin A Rat [Domino]

Gulfer – End of the World [Eigenvertrieb]

illuminati hotties – Pool Hopping [Snack Shack Tracks]

illuminati hotties – u v v p (feat. Buck Meek) [Snack Shack Tracks]

boylife – baddreams [boylife wirld]

BABii – ZERO [Gloo]

Lex Amor – Rocks [Eigenvertrieb]

Yard Act – Land Of The Blind [Island Records]

Gaspar Narby – Death & Other Things [Everybody’s Records]

Hak Baker – Young Again [Hak Attack Records]

Ritt Momney – Sunny Boy [2021 Disruptor Records/ Columbia Records]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).