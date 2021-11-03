NEU AUF ROTATION
MUSIKNEUHEITEN: NOVEMBER 2021
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 44
- Yaeji & OHHYUK – Year to Year [XL Recordings]
- Jorge Drexler – Tocarte (feat. C. Tangana) [Sony Music España]
- SASAMI – Skin A Rat [Domino]
- Gulfer – End of the World [Eigenvertrieb]
- illuminati hotties – Pool Hopping [Snack Shack Tracks]
- illuminati hotties – u v v p (feat. Buck Meek) [Snack Shack Tracks]
- boylife – baddreams [boylife wirld]
- BABii – ZERO [Gloo]
- Lex Amor – Rocks [Eigenvertrieb]
- Yard Act – Land Of The Blind [Island Records]
- Gaspar Narby – Death & Other Things [Everybody’s Records]
- Hak Baker – Young Again [Hak Attack Records]
- Ritt Momney – Sunny Boy [2021 Disruptor Records/ Columbia Records]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).