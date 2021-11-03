NEU AUF ROTATION

MUSIKNEUHEITEN: NOVEMBER 2021

3. November 2021 / / Bild: XL Recordings

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Klicken Sie auf den unteren Button, um den Inhalt von Spotify zu laden.

Inhalt laden

Unsere Songs für den November

KW 44

  • Yaeji & OHHYUK – Year to Year [XL Recordings]
  • Jorge Drexler – Tocarte (feat. C. Tangana) [Sony Music España]
  • SASAMI – Skin A Rat [Domino]
  • Gulfer – End of the World [Eigenvertrieb]
  • illuminati hotties – Pool Hopping [Snack Shack Tracks]
  • illuminati hotties – u v v p (feat. Buck Meek) [Snack Shack Tracks]
  • boylife – baddreams [boylife wirld]
  • BABii – ZERO [Gloo]
  • Lex Amor – Rocks [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Yard Act – Land Of The Blind [Island Records]
  • Gaspar Narby – Death & Other Things [Everybody’s Records]
  • Hak Baker – Young Again [Hak Attack Records]
  • Ritt Momney – Sunny Boy [2021 Disruptor Records/ Columbia Records]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

#Neuaufrotation #NeueMusik #November

Diese Themen könnten Dich auch interessieren:

Kommentar

Die Machtposition der NBA-Spieler

NEU AUF ROTATION

MUSIKNEUHEITEN: NOVEMBER 2021