Musikneuheiten: November 2020

4. November 2020 / / Bild: Rough Trade

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Unsere Songs für den November

KW 45

  • Sen Morimoto – Love, Money Pt. 2 [Sooper Records]
  • This Is The Kit – Found Out [Rough Trade]
  • DUO – Don’t Judge [AWAL Recordings Ltd]
  • Sen Morimoto – Symbols, Tokens [Sooper Records]
  • Shelly – Steeeam [Orange Hill Records]
  • A Tale Of Golden Keys – Gin Tonic State of Mind [Listenrecords]
  • SiEA – We Are Fine [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Rhye – Black Rain [Loma Vista]
  • Cass McCombs – Don’t (Just) Vote feat. Angel Olsen, Bob Weir, Noam Chomsky [Anti Records]
  • Sen Morimoto – Daytime But Darker [Sooper Records]
  • Fleece – Upside Down [Eigenvertrieb]
  • King Hannah – Meal Deal [City Slang]
  • Sophia Kennedy – Orange Tic Tac [City Slang]

