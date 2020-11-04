Neu auf Rotation
Musikneuheiten: November 2020
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 45
- Sen Morimoto – Love, Money Pt. 2 [Sooper Records]
- This Is The Kit – Found Out [Rough Trade]
- DUO – Don’t Judge [AWAL Recordings Ltd]
- Sen Morimoto – Symbols, Tokens [Sooper Records]
- Shelly – Steeeam [Orange Hill Records]
- A Tale Of Golden Keys – Gin Tonic State of Mind [Listenrecords]
- SiEA – We Are Fine [Eigenvertrieb]
- Rhye – Black Rain [Loma Vista]
- Cass McCombs – Don’t (Just) Vote feat. Angel Olsen, Bob Weir, Noam Chomsky [Anti Records]
- Sen Morimoto – Daytime But Darker [Sooper Records]
- Fleece – Upside Down [Eigenvertrieb]
- King Hannah – Meal Deal [City Slang]
- Sophia Kennedy – Orange Tic Tac [City Slang]