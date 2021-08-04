NEU AUF ROTATION

Musikneuheiten: August 2021

4. August 2021 / / Bild: Ninja Tune

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Klicken Sie auf den unteren Button, um den Inhalt von Spotify zu laden.

Inhalt laden

KW 31

  • Emma-Jean Thackray – Say Something [Movementt]
  • Tony Velour – NEEDA HAND? [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Machinedrum – Only One (feat. Angelica Bess) – Radio Edit [Ninja Tune]
  • Cassels – Mr. Henderson Coughs [God Unknown Records]
  • Water From Your Eyes – Track Five [Wharf Cat Records]
  • Joel Culpepper – W.A.R [Pepper Records]
  • Christone „Kingfish“ Ingram – 662 [Alligator Records]
  • the Additives, Sikk126, Franniethefirst – Nitty Gritty [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Emma-Jean Thackray – Third Eye [Movementt]
  • Emma-Jean Thackray – Golden Green [Movementt]
  • Torres – Are You Sleepwalking? [Merge Records]
  • Gustaf – Book [Royal Mountain Records]
  • A Great Big Pile of Leaves – Hit Reset [Topshelf Records]
  • Boldy James & The Alchemist – Drug Zone [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Black Marble – Somewhere – Radio Edit [Sacred Bones Records]
  • chuala – bacardi [RCA Deutschland]
  • mol – Hold Me Down (feat. MILA) [Eigenvertrieb]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

#august #Neuaufrotation #NeueMusik

Diese Themen könnten Dich auch interessieren:

NEU AUF ROTATION

Musikneuheiten: August 2021

Menstruationsprodukte

Ökologische Monatshygiene