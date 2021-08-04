NEU AUF ROTATION
Musikneuheiten: August 2021
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 31
- Emma-Jean Thackray – Say Something [Movementt]
- Tony Velour – NEEDA HAND? [Eigenvertrieb]
- Machinedrum – Only One (feat. Angelica Bess) – Radio Edit [Ninja Tune]
- Cassels – Mr. Henderson Coughs [God Unknown Records]
- Water From Your Eyes – Track Five [Wharf Cat Records]
- Joel Culpepper – W.A.R [Pepper Records]
- Christone „Kingfish“ Ingram – 662 [Alligator Records]
- the Additives, Sikk126, Franniethefirst – Nitty Gritty [Eigenvertrieb]
- Emma-Jean Thackray – Third Eye [Movementt]
- Emma-Jean Thackray – Golden Green [Movementt]
- Torres – Are You Sleepwalking? [Merge Records]
- Gustaf – Book [Royal Mountain Records]
- A Great Big Pile of Leaves – Hit Reset [Topshelf Records]
- Boldy James & The Alchemist – Drug Zone [Eigenvertrieb]
- Black Marble – Somewhere – Radio Edit [Sacred Bones Records]
- chuala – bacardi [RCA Deutschland]
- mol – Hold Me Down (feat. MILA) [Eigenvertrieb]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).