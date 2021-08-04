Musikneuheiten: August 2021

/ Johanna Scabell / Bild: Ninja Tune

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

Klicken Sie auf den unteren Button, um den Inhalt von Spotify zu laden. Inhalt laden

KW 31

Emma-Jean Thackray – Say Something [Movementt]

Tony Velour – NEEDA HAND? [Eigenvertrieb]

Machinedrum – Only One (feat. Angelica Bess) – Radio Edit [Ninja Tune]

Cassels – Mr. Henderson Coughs [God Unknown Records]

Water From Your Eyes – Track Five [Wharf Cat Records]

Joel Culpepper – W.A.R [Pepper Records]

Christone „Kingfish“ Ingram – 662 [Alligator Records]

the Additives, Sikk126, Franniethefirst – Nitty Gritty [Eigenvertrieb]

Emma-Jean Thackray – Third Eye [Movementt]

Emma-Jean Thackray – Golden Green [Movementt]

Torres – Are You Sleepwalking? [Merge Records]

Gustaf – Book [Royal Mountain Records]

A Great Big Pile of Leaves – Hit Reset [Topshelf Records]

Boldy James & The Alchemist – Drug Zone [Eigenvertrieb]

Black Marble – Somewhere – Radio Edit [Sacred Bones Records]

chuala – bacardi [RCA Deutschland]

mol – Hold Me Down (feat. MILA) [Eigenvertrieb]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).