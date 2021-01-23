Hockey, Klopapier und Indie-Rock

/ Ben Bergleiter / Bildquelle: Kiwi Jr.

Im Interview mit M94.5 spricht der Gitarrist Brian Murphy über Hockey, Klopapier und verpasste Festivals. Er erklärt, warum er alte Autos vermisst und, wie die Corona-Pandemie die Arbeit am neuen Album beeinflusst hat.

*hier Audio-Datei einfügen

Cooler Retourns – Die Band Kiwi Jr. ist wieder da und zwar so cool nie; vergangene Woche kam ihr zweites Album raus.

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.

Mehr erfahren Video laden YouTube immer entsperren Cooler Returns – Der Titelsong des neusten Albums von Kiwi Jr.

Brian Murphy erzählt uns, wie sich die vier Jungs von Kiwi Jr. aus dem kanadischen Osten kennengelernt haben:

We’ve all know each other since high school or before high school, we all grew up on a very small island. Jeremy and Mike met at an early age; they grew up on the same small street. Poor Jeremy was often at the receiving end of an aggressive stick from Mike during intense childhood games of street hockey.

Bald haben die Jungs aber nicht mehr nur Hockey gespielt, sondern auch Musik gemacht – zum Glück für uns Musikliebhaber. So ist nämlich im Januar letzten Jahres ihr Debütalbum rausgekommen: Nicht Hockey- sondern „Football Money“.

I remember being more concerned about where to find toilet paper!

Nach der Veröffentlichung des Albums ist der Band aber leider die Corona-Krise reingegrätscht und die Jungs konnten nicht auf Festival-Tour gehen wie geplant. Das nahmen die allerdings relativ gelassen – Hauptsache es war genug Klopapier da.

Football Money actually came out just before the first wave of the pandemic. We were fortunate enough to play a few shows in the UK in January of 2020 before the whole thing really blew up in March. It had never really crossed our mind how people were gonna receive our record – I remember being more concerned about where to find toilet paper! We definitely were bumped to not be able to play South by Southwest and a number of other festival dates but the thought of postponing the album never really crossed our minds.

It has definitely been very difficult to be creative.

Die Corona-Krise hat die musikalische Arbeit von Kiwi jr. stark beeinflusst, auf „Football Money“ hört man davon allerdings noch nichts, zum Glück erschien das Album ja vor der ersten Welle. Vergangene Woche ist nun allerdings schon das zweite Album „Cooler Retourns“ von Kiwi Jr. erschienen und die Arbeit daran hat unter den Kontaktbeschränkungen gelitten.

It has kind of hurt our productivity. We were lucky this summer because case counts were so low that we were fortunate enough to get together and make a record. […] But the fall brought the dreaded second wave so it has definitely been very difficult to be creative.

Den Song “Cooler Returns” hat Kiwi Jr. als Vorab-Single rausgebracht. Zum Schluss des Interviews erzählt uns Brian noch, was denn für sie gerne zurückkehren dürfte.

A big one for me is vehicles. I miss vehicles that have an identity; you know those small trucks, those boxy little Sedans, El Caminos, anything like that. Because basically today every single automobile is kind of shaped the same and they all look the same. You know it kind of takes a slow toll on the psyche when you walk around the city every single day and see the same car everywhere.