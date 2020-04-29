Neu auf Rotation

Musikneuheiten: Mai 2020

29. April 2020 / / Bild: M94.5 / Bruno Wolf

Klicken Sie auf den unteren Button, um den Inhalt von open.spotify.com zu laden.

Inhalt laden

Unsere Mai-Neuheiten in einer Playlist

KW 18

  • Caleb Landry Jones – I Dig Your Dog [Sacred Bones Records]
  • Bright Eyes – Forced Convalescence [Dead Oceans]
  • Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes – Tidal Wave [Beyond the Groove]
  • Madge – Ethanol [22Twenty]
  • Stand High Patrol – Jay’s Life [Stand High Records]
  • Caleb Landry Jones – The Great I Am [Sacred Bones Records]
  • Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes – The Real [Beyond the Groove]
  • Moor Jewelry – True Opera [Don Giovanni Records]
  • Bad History Month – Low Hanging Fruit [Exploding in Sound Records]
  • Everything Everything – In Birdsong [AWAL Recordings Ltd]
  • Stray Colors – Dance [Eigenvertrieb]
  • Angelo De Augustine – Santa Barabara (feat. Sufjan Stevens) [Asthmatic Kitty]
  • I See Rivers – How [Believe SAS]
  • Princess Thailand – First Time [A Tant Rêver du Roi]
  • Oscar Jerome – Your Saint [Eigenvertrieb]

#Mai #Musik #Neu auf Rotation

Diese Themen könnten Dich auch interessieren:

Websites für Fans

Nostalgie at Home

Joji

Vom Tanztrend zur Talkshow