Neu auf Rotation
Musikneuheiten: Mai 2020
KW 18
- Caleb Landry Jones – I Dig Your Dog [Sacred Bones Records]
- Bright Eyes – Forced Convalescence [Dead Oceans]
- Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes – Tidal Wave [Beyond the Groove]
- Madge – Ethanol [22Twenty]
- Stand High Patrol – Jay’s Life [Stand High Records]
- Caleb Landry Jones – The Great I Am [Sacred Bones Records]
- Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes – The Real [Beyond the Groove]
- Moor Jewelry – True Opera [Don Giovanni Records]
- Bad History Month – Low Hanging Fruit [Exploding in Sound Records]
- Everything Everything – In Birdsong [AWAL Recordings Ltd]
- Stray Colors – Dance [Eigenvertrieb]
- Angelo De Augustine – Santa Barabara (feat. Sufjan Stevens) [Asthmatic Kitty]
- I See Rivers – How [Believe SAS]
- Princess Thailand – First Time [A Tant Rêver du Roi]
- Oscar Jerome – Your Saint [Eigenvertrieb]