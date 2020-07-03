Neu auf Rotation
Musikneuheiten: Juli 2020
Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.
KW 27
- Toro Y Moi – Ordinary Guy (feat. The Mattson 2) [Company Studio]
- Bright Eyes – Mariana Trench [Dead Oceans]
- The Beths – Out Of Sight [CARPARK]
- Noga Erez – NO news on TV [City Slang]
- Blossoms – Oh No (I Think I’m In Love) – Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport [Universal]
- BRUCKNER – Lifestyle [Columbia]
- We Were Promised Jetpacks – same mistakes [Big Scary Monsters Recording Company]
- The Koreatown Oddity – Kimchi [Stones Throw Records]
- Hollow Graves – Tequila Sunrise [Hollow Graves (Eigenproduktion)]
- No Party For Cao Dong – Same Old, Same Old [Rock Surf (石皮有限公司)]
- Tash Sultana – Greed [Lonely Lands Records]
- Matija – troiskilometres [Clouds Hill]
- Abhi The Nomad – Risky Business [NOMAD INC]
- KOKO – (I don’t Wanna) Start Fights [MADE Records AS]
- L’Impératrice – Voodoo? [Microqlima Records]
- Deema – HASH BROWN (feat. David Armada) [Different Recordings]
- Francis of Delirium – Ashamed [Dalliance Records]
- Sofie – Baby [Stones Throw Records]
- TTRRUUCES – Stranger Now Forever [All Points]
Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).