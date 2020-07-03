Musikneuheiten: Juli 2020

/ Simon Kerber / Bild: AboutLife / Shutterstock.com

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

KW 27

Toro Y Moi – Ordinary Guy (feat. The Mattson 2) [Company Studio]

Bright Eyes – Mariana Trench [Dead Oceans]

The Beths – Out Of Sight [CARPARK]

Noga Erez – NO news on TV [City Slang]

Blossoms – Oh No (I Think I’m In Love) – Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport [Universal]

BRUCKNER – Lifestyle [Columbia]

We Were Promised Jetpacks – same mistakes [Big Scary Monsters Recording Company]

The Koreatown Oddity – Kimchi [Stones Throw Records]

Hollow Graves – Tequila Sunrise [Hollow Graves (Eigenproduktion)]

No Party For Cao Dong – Same Old, Same Old [Rock Surf (石皮有限公司)]

Tash Sultana – Greed [Lonely Lands Records]

Matija – troiskilometres [Clouds Hill]

Abhi The Nomad – Risky Business [NOMAD INC]

KOKO – (I don’t Wanna) Start Fights [MADE Records AS]

L’Impératrice – Voodoo? [Microqlima Records]

Deema – HASH BROWN (feat. David Armada) [Different Recordings]

Francis of Delirium – Ashamed [Dalliance Records]

Sofie – Baby [Stones Throw Records]

TTRRUUCES – Stranger Now Forever [All Points]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).