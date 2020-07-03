Neu auf Rotation

Musikneuheiten: Juli 2020

3. Juli 2020 / / Bild: AboutLife / Shutterstock.com

Die schnellste Musikredaktion Münchens wählt jede Woche die besten neuen Songs für euch aus und bringt sie ins M94.5-Programm.

KW 27

  • Toro Y Moi – Ordinary Guy (feat. The Mattson 2) [Company Studio]
  • Bright Eyes – Mariana Trench [Dead Oceans]
  • The Beths – Out Of Sight [CARPARK]
  • Noga Erez – NO news on TV [City Slang]
  • Blossoms – Oh No (I Think I’m In Love) – Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport [Universal]
  • BRUCKNER – Lifestyle [Columbia]
  • We Were Promised Jetpacks – same mistakes [Big Scary Monsters Recording Company]
  • The Koreatown Oddity – Kimchi [Stones Throw Records]
  • Hollow Graves – Tequila Sunrise [Hollow Graves (Eigenproduktion)]
  • No Party For Cao Dong – Same Old, Same Old [Rock Surf (石皮有限公司)]
  • Tash Sultana – Greed [Lonely Lands Records]
  • Matija – troiskilometres [Clouds Hill]
  • Abhi The Nomad – Risky Business [NOMAD INC]
  • KOKO – (I don’t Wanna) Start Fights [MADE Records AS]
  • L’Impératrice – Voodoo? [Microqlima Records]
  • Deema – HASH BROWN (feat. David Armada) [Different Recordings]
  • Francis of Delirium – Ashamed [Dalliance Records]
  • Sofie – Baby [Stones Throw Records]
  • TTRRUUCES – Stranger Now Forever [All Points]

Songs in fett laufen in unserer A-Rotation (drei- bis viermal täglich), normal geschriebene in der B-Rotation (ein- bis zweimal täglich).

#Neu auf Rotation #neue musik

Diese Themen könnten Dich auch interessieren:

Neu auf Rotation

Musikneuheiten: Juli 2020

M94.5 TO GO

Theater in München: Gefangen in der Krise?